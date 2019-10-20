Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Pittsburgh Police officers were patrolling the 100 block of Putnam Street when they heard gunshots early Sunday.
Shortly after 3 am., they spotted a vehicle they thought was involved and started following it as it took off toward Homewood.
After winding through several streets, the vehicle crashed at Oakwood and Haverhill Streets and the suspect got out and ran away.
A K-9 unit searched for the suspect, but did not find him.
Police are continuing their investigation since no victims were found at the original scene.
