  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMSteelers Kick-Off
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    5:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gunshots, Homewood, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh Police


PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Pittsburgh Police officers were patrolling the 100 block of Putnam Street when they heard gunshots early Sunday.

Shortly after 3 am., they spotted a vehicle they thought was involved and started following it as it took off toward Homewood.

After winding through several streets, the vehicle crashed at Oakwood and Haverhill Streets and the suspect got out and ran away.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

A K-9 unit searched for the suspect, but did not find him.

Police are continuing their investigation since no victims were found at the original scene.

Comments