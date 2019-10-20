Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man is honoring the victims and survivors of breast cancer with his “One Man Standing” campaign.
Joseph McCain is standing in the Strip District each Saturday for 12 hours straight giving out fresh produce and inspirational messages during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“I want them to at least have that one day, Saturday, each Saturday of that October, that they can relax and I’ll stand strong for them,” he said. “I just want them to realize that are a lot of men that support them.”
McCain is hoping men in other cities will offer the same support.
