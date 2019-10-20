Comments
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — One person is dead and two others are hospitalized following a shooting in Wilkinsburg.
The shooting occurred on Rebecca Avenue near Mulberry Street.
#BREAKING: One person is dead, two injured in a Wilkinsburg shooting. Police are on the scene at the intersection of Rebecca Avenue and Mulberry Street. pic.twitter.com/1g2B34wzZA
— Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) October 21, 2019
The two people hospitalized are in stable condition.
