Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–The Ruffed Grouse, Pennsylvania’s state bird since 1931, is in danger of leaving the Keystone state due to climate change.
That’s the conclusion of a recent report from the Audubon Society.
The report looks at the impact on birds if the earth’s climate warms in the summer and winter.
The Ruffed Grouse is expected to search for a cooler climate if that’s the case since it prefers cooler, even severe, winters.
You can view the full report here.
You must log in to post a comment.