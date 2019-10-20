Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Pittsburgh Police are looking for a male suspect involved in an alleged drive-by shooting in Larimer.
Police officers from Zone 5 say the suspect shot multiple fires out of a vehicle around 3 a.m. on October 20.
The incident happened on the 100 block of Putnam Street. No victims were discovered at the scene.
Police reportedly followed the vehicle after it took off towards Homewood.
The vehicle eventually crashed at Oakwood Street and Haverhill Street, but the suspect was able to get out and fled on foot.
Officers say the investigation is ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.