



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–A Tennessee company that makes frozen sausage patties for Walmart is recalling more than 6,000 pounds sold under the Great Value brand.

The ready-to-eat pork and turkey sausage patties from George’s Prepared Foods were produced on April 19, 2019, April 27, 2019, May 7, 2019 and May 9, 2019.

The affected pork and turkey products include establishment number “EST. M2206T or P-2260T” printed on the package and include the following:

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with use by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.

35.6-oz. packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894 or 1291972894

The problem was discovered when the firm notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service that the firm’s third-party cold storage facility had inadvertently shipped the ready-to-eat products to stores.

There havent’ been any reports of anyone getting sick, according to the FSIS.

If you have any of the recalled sausages you should discard or return them.

For more information, you can call George’s Prepared Foods Customer Care Line at (800) 471-9665.