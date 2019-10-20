Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Beware of late-night traffic in the Squirrel Hill Tunnel this week.
PennDOT District 11 announced that maintenance activities in the Squirrel Hill Tunnel will continue on the Parkway East.
There will be single-lane restrictions in each direction of the Tunnel from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as needed.
The work is planned to continue every night from Sunday, October 20 through 24.
Motorists can check road conditions by visiting www.511PA.com.
