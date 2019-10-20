Comments
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA)– Pennsylvania State Police say a ‘peeping tom’ may be on the prowl in Morris Township.
On Saturday, October 19, PSP Washington was contacted by a 57-year-old woman around 11 p.m.
The victim said a man was prowling outside and looking into the window of the home on Grove Road.
The man was described as a white man, height unknown, with a receding hairline.
When officers came to canvas the area, they reportedly saw the male suspect flee into the woods.
Authorities have not yet found the man. They urge anyone with information on the suspect to contact PSP Washington at 724-223-5200.
You must log in to post a comment.