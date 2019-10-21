



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Twelve schools will close Wednesday for President Donald Trump’s visit to the city.

Pittsburgh Public Schools announced Monday that the 12 schools below are closed to ensure student safety in preparation for the visit.

Pittsburgh Allderdice High School

Pittsburgh Brashear High School

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

Pittsburgh Carrick High School

Pittsburgh Milliones 6-12

Pittsburgh Obama 6-12

Pittsburgh Online Academy Drop-In Center

Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy

Pittsburgh Perry High School

Pittsburgh Science and Technology Academy 6-12

Pittsburgh Student Achievement Center 6-12

Pittsburgh Westinghouse 6-12

“We believe we can never do enough to ensure student safety,” said superintendent Anthony Hamlet in an issued statement. “Due to information we have received from city officials, the unknown impact of rolling closures on traffic, and as an additional precaution, we will close 12 schools to ensure students are not traveling through downtown during the President’s visit.”

The 12 schools were chosen because of the large number of students who travel through the downtown area, the school district said.

President Trump is scheduled to speak at the Marcellus Shale Coalition on Wednesday.

The event is at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center from Tuesday through Thursday.