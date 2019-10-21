GREENSBURG (KDKA) — An Armstrong County woman was arrested for attempting to smuggle prescription painkillers through a greeting card she mailed to an inmate in the Westmoreland County Prison.

Erica Vucho, 31-years-old of Apollo, allegedly attempted to mail her boyfriend Andrew Libitzer, who was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison, buprenorphine inside a greeting card.

According to court documents, a jail officer was examining mail delivered to the prison in June 2018 when they discovered the painkillers inside a greeting card addressed to Libitzer.

After listening to recordings of phone calls between Vucho and Libitzer prison officials learned of a conspiracy between the two to mail a “large amount” of the painkiller that can be used to treat opioid addiction.

After a state police laboratory confirmed the presence of the drug, Vucho was charged with criminal conspiracy aiding – contraband/controlled substance.

Libitzer was being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on charges of theft and receiving stolen property that were filed by the Vandergrift Police where he is facing up to 23 months in prison.

Vucho was released on $20,000 bond and will have a preliminary hearing on November 8.