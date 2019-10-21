  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The August Wilson House will receive nearly $500,000 in funding from a federal grant administered by Duquesne University.

The funding will support efforts to restore the August Wilson House in the Hill District, which was the childhood home of Pittsburgh playwright August Wilson.

Duquesne says the money will be used to restore the building into a multi-disciplinary arts and education center.

The grant amounts to $499,628.

Duquesne received the grant from the Save America’s Treasures.

