PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Black Political Empowerment Project responded to a recent report done by the City of Pittsburgh’s Gender Equity Commission.
Tim Stevens, the chairman and CEO addressed a recent report done by Mayor Bill Peduto and the City of Pittsburgh’s Gender Equity Commission.
Stevens says the report has “troubling statistics.” The report, according to Stevens, shows that Pittsburgh’s black residents face more inequality than other cities’.
Stevens closed his remarks by saying “the time for committed, meaningful and concrete action is upon us. Pittsburgh awaits that action and so does the nation.”
Stevens called on Mayor Bill Peduto, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and other leaders of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development. He says he wants to get members together to review the statistics.
