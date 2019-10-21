



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new horror attraction planned for Pittsburgh will not open this Halloween season.

The ScareHouse Scream District on Penn Avenue in the Strip District was scheduled to open earlier this month but after two delays — the attraction will not open this Halloween season, officials said.

“Very regretfully, The Scream District will not operate as planned this Halloween season,” said ScareHouse co-owner Scott Simmons in a release. “Despite the rapid response and support of city officials, contractors, and so many others, we have discovered additional issues that we are unable to rectify in time to open before Halloween.”

The second delay came when the creators said they were issued building permits by the city just to update the building with a rear exit and ADA accessible bathrooms.

Simmons said renovations will go through November.

Simmons said he is in the process of contacting ticket holders for a refund.