TOLEDO, Ohio (KDKA) – An Ohio bride just tied the knot with the loves of her life right by her side: both her husband Adam Tyson and Tyson chicken nuggets.
In photos shared to Instagram, Tyson says Adam and Blair Tyson got married in Toledo, Ohio.
View this post on Instagram
Kisses and nugs to Adam and Blair Tyson! We’re so thrilled to be part of this dino-mite couple’s special day! Wishing them a lifetime of #FunNugget love from our Tyson family to theirs #TysonsFavoriteNugget ❤️👰🤵 ••• @jspetz A HUGE thank you to @tysonbrand for helping me pull off this EPIC nugget toast! I think the brides more excited for nugs than her new hubby! 😘😂 #Tysonsfavoritenugget #TysonBrand #nuggets #bestbrand
The bride loves chicken nuggets, so she had a bit of an unconventional custom made bouquet that’s going viral on social media.
Tyson says Blair was surprised with a nugget bouquet and a nugget toast for her wedding.
To help celebrate, Tyson says they also gave her a year’s supply of chicken nuggets.
Not only does Blair have all the nuggets she can eat, but she also has a new married name, Blair Tyson, to match.
