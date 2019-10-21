FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP/KDKA) – A soldier from Ohio was one of three soldiers killed in a training accident in Georgia.
The commanding general of the Georgia Army post where the soldiers died in a weekend training accident says their armored vehicle rolled off a bridge and was submerged upside down in a stream.
Maj. Gen. Antonio Aguto struggled to hold back tears during a news conference at Fort Stewart on Monday as he announced the deaths of Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Jenkins of Gainesville, Florida; Pfc. Antonio Garcia of Peoria, Arizona; and Cpl. Thomas Walker of Conneaut, Ohio.
Aguto said the soldiers were training in a Bradley fighting vehicle in darkness shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday. He gave no other details about the crash, citing an active investigation.
Three other soldiers inside the vehicle suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
Fort Stewart is located in southeast Georgia.
