



HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced today, along with three other Attorneys General, he has agreed to a $48 billion settlement with five drugmakers for their role in the opioid epidemic.

The agreement in principle includes Cardinal Health, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, Johnson & Johnson, and Teva.

The framework of the agreement includes $22.25 billion cash along with $26 billion in medication assistance and distribution over 10 years.

“The opioid, heroin and fentanyl epidemic claims the lives of 12 Pennsylvanians per day, and this public health and public safety crisis was engineered by opioid manufacturers and distributors,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

All three major distributors have also agreed to change their policies which will prevent over-distribution.

Pennsylvania, along with North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas will receive a share of the $22.25 billion in cash. The money will help the states with providing addiction treatment, community paramedic services, telehealth treatment, and other activities to help those suffering from opioid addiction.

The agreement was reached following an investigation that was spearheaded by Attorney General Shapiro into the three distributors and six manufacturers for their roles in the opioid crisis.

“Our work here is not done. We have to bring other states, counties, and cities on board with this framework,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “But what I know for sure is that the people of Pennsylvania need relief now. They can’t wait for post-trial settlements that could take years to deliver the resources necessary to combat this crisis.”

More information on the agreement in principle can be found on the Attorney General’s website.