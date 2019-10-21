PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another injury has hit the Penguins.
This time, it’s defenseman Brian Dumoulin who finds himself on the injured reserve list.
Dumoulin was a late scratch on Saturday before the Penguins ultimately lost to the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0, ending their five-game winning streak.
Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters Monday morning that Dumoulin is out with a lower-body injury and will not be with the team during their road trip this week to Florida, Tampa Bay, and Dallas.
Along with placing Dumoulin on injured reserve, the Penguins have sent Defenseman Zach Trotman to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on a conditioning assignment.
The Penguins’ next game is against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night in Sunrise, Florida at 7:00 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.