



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today might be the last time we hit the 70-degree mark for the rest of 2019.

Today is looking dry and warm, so get out and enjoy it. KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says last year, we hit the 70-degree mark for the final time on Oct. 11.

The area woke up to heavy fog – especially Westmoreland County and parts of Allegheny, Butler and Somerset counties.

Ron Smiley says rain showers are heading our way along a cold front attached to an upper low sitting on top of South Dakota and Nebraska.

The cold front is located from Minnesota, through Iowa, Missouri and Arkansas.

Ron Smiley expects rain to begin before the Tuesday morning commute and rain showers will be possible for the rest of the day.

The heaviest of the rain is expected from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Temperatures on Tuesday won’t be too cool with highs in the mid to low 60s.

Highs may not hit the 60s on Wednesday, with the rest of the week seeing highs hovering around 60 degrees.

Saturday will see another brief round of cooler air in place behind Friday rain.

Highs on Saturday will struggle to get back to the 50s.

