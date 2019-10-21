HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Legislation heading toward a vote in Pennsylvania would overhaul some aspects of how voters cast ballots while delivering much of the money counties need to buy voting machines ahead of next year’s presidential election.
A measure that emerged Monday from closed-door negotiations would eliminate the ballot option for straight party-ticket voting, let any voter mail in a ballot and move the voter registration deadline closer to the election.
It’s part of a deal to approve $90 million in aid for voting machines that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf wanted counties to buy.
The new bill doesn’t deliver all of Wolf’s election-reform priorities.
Republicans wanted to eliminate the straight-party voting option, amid worries that suburban Republican lawmakers will suffer from a voter backlash against President Donald Trump next year.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.