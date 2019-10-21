WASHINGTON (KDKA) — A Washington man has been sentenced to up to 11 years in prison for intent to deliver heroin and fentanyl.

Christopher Thomas pled guilty to charges receiving stolen property and intent to deliver heroin and fentanyl while on probation.

Thomas was found by probation officers on September 4, 2018 engaged in a hand-to-hand sale of drugs. When they ordered him from the residence on Caldwell Avenue, they then checked his phone and saw conversations that involved drug sales.

When searching the residence, officers found Thomas’ girlfriend and another woman passed out. The other woman was Angela Dixon, who had an active warrant out for her arrest.

Officers also found several controlled substances, which led them to call the Pennsylvania State Police to the scene.

When State Police officers searched the home they found over 20 grams of marijuana, 12 grams of cocaine inside and 49 stamp bags of heroin and fentanyl on Thomas’ person labeled “Stranger Danger.”

In the basement of the home police also found a safe containing $1,000 along with a 9mm pistol.