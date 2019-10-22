



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Elections Division is reminding voters that the deadline for applying for an absentee ballot is eight days away on October 29 at 5:00 p.m.

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is October 29 and those that will not be able to make it to a polling place on November 5.

Voters can apply for an absentee ballot online at the Pennsylvania Voter Services website.

The county is also reminding voters that the application for an absentee ballot can be done online, the submission of an absentee ballot still has to be mailed back to the county and received by 5:00 p.m. Friday, November 1.

In order to receive an absentee ballot, applicants must provide basic voter registration information which includes a Pennsylvania Driver’s License number, PennDOT ID number, or the last four digits of their social security number.

The county is also reminding voters that 27 polling places have changed and those that are affected can see a list of polling places along with a sample ballot on their “On Election Day” website.