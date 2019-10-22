ORLANDO, Fla. (KDKA) — Latrobe native and former professional golfer Arnold Palmer is getting his own United States Postal Service stamp in 2020.

“To have my father celebrated in this way is a true honor,” said Amy Saunders, Palmer’s daughter and chairwoman of the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation. “It’s something I think he would be proud of as both an individual and as an American, and it’s a wonderful way to preserve his legacy.”

The stamp is going to be an action shot from photographer James Drake of Palmer playing in the 1964 U.S. Open Championship where he finished tied for fifth with a six-over-par.

It is going to be issued as a “forever stamp” meaning it will always equal the value of First Class Mail.

Palmer is the second Latrobe-native to be honored with a stamp, joining Fred Rogers who was honored with a stamp in 2018.

The venue and date of the First Day issue will be announced at a later date.