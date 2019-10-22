PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert released a statement regarding the arrest of linebacker Anthony Chickillo.
“In regard to the recent incident involving Anthony Chickillo, we will continue to gather information, and we will fully cooperate with the NFL’s investigation,” Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement. “Any discipline involving the player will be determined after the gathering of further information from law enforcement and the League Office.”
According to police, Chickillo was arrested on Sunday following an incident with his girlfriend Alysha Newman at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort.
The incident was said to be over table games at Nemacolin’s Lucky Lady Casino.
Chickillo was arrested on charges of simple assault, criminal mischief, and harassment
He was taken into custody and released on a $10,000 bail. He will have a preliminary hearing on October 30.
