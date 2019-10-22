Comments
JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) — Officials say a large power outage is impacting several neighborhoods in the Gill Hall area.
The Jefferson Hills Volunteer Fire Company said the outage is a result of a blown transformer on Cochran Mill Road.
West Penn Power is aware of the outage and has a repair team on the way.
A breakdown of customers impacted can be found below.
First Energy Outages as of 9:30 p.m.
BETHEL PARK: 77 customers
ELIZABETH: 11 customers
JEFFERSON HILLS: 2,338 customers
PLEASANT HILLS: 47 customers
SOUTH PARK: 1,638 customers
UPPER ST. CLAIR: 72 customers
