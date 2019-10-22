  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police arrested a man accused of burglarizing a home in Marshall-Shadeland.

A woman on Eckert Street reported that a man was in her home.

Police identified the man as David Murray.

Officials say Murray ran when he saw police lights and dropped a backpack as he ran.

The bag was filled with hundreds of dollars worth of stolen items — including a gold ring, Nintendo games, and a gaming console.

The woman says Murray worked on her house in the past.

