PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Rooney family is unveiling a new book commemorating the life of former Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney.

Jim Rooney, who wrote the book, is one of Dan’s children and made the book announcement with his brother Art II, who serves as the current Steelers Chairman. The duo made the announcement on the South Side Tuesday afternoon.

The book serves as a business biography, a memoir and history of Dan Rooney and his works not only in the NFL, but also as an ambassador to Ireland.

Jim Rooney says there are four different narratives in the text including his work with the Steelers, the Steelers of the 70s, serving as an ambassador to Ireland under President Barrack Obama, and the creation and implementation of the Rooney Rule.

The Rooney Rule is a National Football League policy that requires league teams to interview ethnic-minority candidates for head coaching and senior football operation jobs. It was first implemented in 2003, and was championed and named after the Steelers late chairman. Variations of the rule are now used in other industries as well.

The book is available for pre-order on Amazon and Steelers.com.