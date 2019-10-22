Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — North Allegheny School District is hosting an open house on Thursday, October 24 from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. for those looking for transportation jobs.
The event will be taking place at the North Allegheny School District’s Transportation Building at 400 Hillvue Lane near North Allegheny Intermediate High School.
Those in attendance will get a tour of the district’s buses, garages, dispatch and meet their current staff.
On-the-spot interviews will be made available.
More information can be found on North Allegheny School District’s website.
