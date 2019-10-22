NEVILLE (KDKA) — Officials have issued a warning to Neville Township residents to not use the water.

They said an industrial water meter recorded a backflow into the water system of approximately 2,000 gallons.

The content of the backflow is not known, but there is a threat of contamination.

The service to the industrial user was closed to prevent the risk of backflow, officials said.

Officials said to use bottled water for drinking, bathing, hand washing, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, cooking or food prep until further notice.

Officials also said to not boil the water.

Water will be available at the Neville Island Fire Department on Grand Avenue.