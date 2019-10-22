HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced today that he along with Attorneys General from 46 other states are launching an antitrust investigation into Facebook.

Attorney General Shapiro is joined by Attorneys General from Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Kentucky, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, the territory of Guam for the investigation.

“Facebook is a dominant force in the social media industry, and with that dominance comes an obligation to ensure their practices are not stifling competition,” said Shapiro. “Our bipartisan coalition of 47 Attorneys General will follow the evidence wherever it leads, and we will not hesitate to take action to protect the rights of consumers.”

The focus of the investigation will be on Facebook’s dominance in the social media industry that could have led to anticompetitive behavior.