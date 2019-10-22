



HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Commonwealth Court will hold a hearing regarding a lawsuit challenging the ballot measure that would change the state constitution to give more rights to crime victims.

The lawsuit is being filed by the League Of Women Voters of Pennsylvania.

It is challenging the ballot measure that would give more rights to victims of crime, such as better notice to families when alleged criminals go to trial or convicted felons are released. They argue that each change to the state constitution must be considered as a separate amendment by the electorate.

The hearing will take place at 9:00 a.m.