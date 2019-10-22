



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh Penguins fan is trying to figure out how the name of a rival team got printed on the inside of a Pens hat bought at PPG Paints Arena.

Can you spot the error?

Billy Myers told KDKA’s Heather Abraham about the hat he bought at PPG Paints Arena during a game against the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 8.

At the next game he attended, he said he took off his hat for the National Anthem and realized something inside was a little out of place.

On the black band, “Philadelphia” is printed twice instead of “Pittsburgh Penguins.”

This is criminal. Just downright wrong. I hope my friend @BillyMyers58 kept his receipt. pic.twitter.com/PQML9OCvVm — Heather Abraham (@KDKAHeather) October 22, 2019

He says he didn’t return it right away because the store was super busy. So he’ll have to return it at the next game he attends — which will be Tuesday’s game against Philadelphia.

For any superstitious Pens fans, we’ll have to wait to see if this is a good or bad sign.

The Flyers and Pens have a decade-old bitter rivalry.