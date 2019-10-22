  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh Penguins fan is trying to figure out how the name of a rival team got printed on the inside of a Pens hat bought at PPG Paints Arena.

Can you spot the error?

(Photo Credit: Billy Myers/Instagram)

Billy Myers told KDKA’s Heather Abraham about the hat he bought at PPG Paints Arena during a game against the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 8.

At the next game he attended, he said he took off his hat for the National Anthem and realized something inside was a little out of place.

On the black band, “Philadelphia” is printed twice instead of “Pittsburgh Penguins.”

He says he didn’t return it right away because the store was super busy. So he’ll have to return it at the next game he attends — which will be Tuesday’s game against Philadelphia.

For any superstitious Pens fans, we’ll have to wait to see if this is a good or bad sign.

The Flyers and Pens have a decade-old bitter rivalry.

