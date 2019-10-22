



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A wave of rain, followed by a cold front, is on the way, making today a dreary Tuesday.

Pittsburgh woke up to seasonably warm temperatures in the high 50s and low 60s. However, the warmer weather is about to come to an end.

KDKA Meteorologist Kristin Emery says that temperatures will stay steady near 60 all day until later this evening when we start to cool off behind the front and winds pick up.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 50s, she says, which is a huge difference compared to our high of 72 yesterday.

Kristin Emery expects the rain to begin moving out around 2 p.m.

After that, we should see the showers gradually clearing out.

As for tomorrow, she says we’ll be exchanging the rain for sun, but the temperatures will be cooler.

Overnight, temperatures will tumble into the lower 40s.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.