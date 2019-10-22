



STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Penn State fraternity was suspended after the death of a 17-year-old male at an off-campus house.

The university announced Tuesday that the Alpha Delta Chapter of Chi Phi fraternity is under an interim suspension as the school investigates.

Officials were called Saturday to an off-campus house on West College Avenue for an unresponsive male. The house was occupied by the Chi Phi members.

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said they found the victim in full cardiac arrest.

The State College police said here were no signs of trauma on the victim and several witnesses were present when the 17-year-old male became unconscious.

The 17-year-old was visiting the area and not a student at PSU, officials said.

Per the release, an interim suspension means:

“The fraternity loses all privileges as a recognized student organization pending the outcome of the investigations. The organization may not participate, attend or organize any functions, activities or events, or participate in University-wide events as an organization.”

In 2017, Timothy Piazza died from severe head and abdominal injuries after suffering a series of falls inside the Beta Theta Pi house during a night of drinking and hazing.

The national fraternity closed down, and the university decertified the fraternity chapter after the February 2017 death of the 19-year-old male.