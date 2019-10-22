LOS ANGELES (KDKA) — One of the men charged in the overdose death of Mac Miller pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

Ryan Reavis of Arizona entered his plea in a Los Angeles courtroom.

Police searched his home in September and the search found a doctor’s prescription pad, pills, drugs, and guns.

According to police, Reavis delivered pills laced with fentanyl to Cameron Pettit who then allegedly sold those pills to Miller.

Pettit also pleaded not guilty to charges earlier this month.

Miller, a Pittsburgh native, died of an overdose in his Los Angeles home in September 2018.

A third man, Stevie Walter, is scheduled to be arraigned later this month.