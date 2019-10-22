Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police responded to a possible domestic violence call in the 200 block of Fernleaf Street on Tuesday morning.
Once on the scene, the suspect was cooperative at first but then barricaded himself inside an apartment and refused to come out. Initial investigations revealed the man had outstanding warrants.
SWAT and K9 units were called to the scene to assist.
The man eventually surrendered without incident.
The suspect’s name and charges have not been yet made available.
