GREEN TREE, Pa. (KDKA) – WPIAL says it will use an incident of alleged racial and anti-gay slurs between two local schools as “an opportunity to educate and heal.”
Allegations of racial and anti-gay slurs between two locals schools prompted a hearing among WPIAL leaders on Monday in Green Tree.
Last month, the WPIAL board unanimously voted to investigate allegations that players on the Connellsville soccer team made racial slurs to Taylor Allderdice soccer players.
WPIAL says in place of punishment, there will be anti-discrimination, diversity and sensitivity training for both schools’ boys’ soccer teams and coaching staff.
