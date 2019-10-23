



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo was placed on the reserve/commissioner exempt list after he was arrested on charges of simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment.

The team announced the move on Wednesday.

Only the NFL Commissioner, Roger Godell, has the authority to place a player of the exempt list.

What exactly is the Commissioners Exempt List?

It is a special player status available to clubs only in unusual circumstances. The List includes those players who have been declared by the Commissioner to be temporarily exempt from counting within the Active List limit. @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) October 23, 2019

According to the criminal complaint, Chickillo was arrested Sunday by the Uniontown Pennsylvania State Police.

Police say the arrest was from a domestic dispute that happened at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort with his girlfriend, Alysha Newman.

Newman is a Canadian track athlete and was a member of Canada’s 2016 Olympic team.

Police say a verbal argument started over table games in the casino.

An affidavit says that Newman went back to their room and Chickillo followed, continuing the argument. Newman says that’s when the argument became physical and Chickillo grabbed her by both arms and forced her against the wall and door. Chickillo then allegedly threw her to the ground, causing injury.

Chickillo also allegedly smashed Newman’s phone.

On Tuesday, the Steelers GM Kevin Colbert released a statement regarding the arrest of Chickillo.

“In regard to the recent incident involving Anthony Chickillo, we will continue to gather information, and we will fully cooperate with the NFL’s investigation,” Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement. “Any discipline involving the player will be determined after the gathering of further information from law enforcement and the League Office.”

A player on the commissioner exempt list is paid but does not count against the 53-man roster. A player is also not allowed to practice or attend games but can be present at the team’s facility.

Jay Elliott was also signed to the 53-man roster to replace Chickillo, a linebacker.