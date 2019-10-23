PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh spent a considerable amount of money to ensure there was a strong police presence for President Trump’s visit on Wednesday.

While the final tally isn’t in yet, President Trump was billed $164,000 to cover police overtime when he visited in 2016.

But Mayor Bill Peduto says that bill has not been paid yet, though he says there’s an expectation that it should be.

“Well, it should be,” he said. “That is what you take on as a city, just as if there was a visit to a rural area where that community foots the bill, they should be reimbursed as well. Whether or not we are going to be reimbursed is a completely different question.”

It’s not just President Trump — all politicians are billed for police overtime that is incurred during their visits, but some cities are never paid.

Four protests were planned Wednesday for the president’s visit to Pittsburgh to speak at the Marcellus Shale Coalition Insight Conference downtown.