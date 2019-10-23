Comments
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) – A man has died after Allegheny County police say he was struck by multiple vehicles, one of which fled the scene.
They say they responded to the intersection of Route 30 and Taylor Street around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning for a pedestrian reportedly struck by vehicles.
When they arrived, they say they found a 63-year-old man in the road.
Detectives say their investigation showed the victim was crossing Route 30 when he was struck by a car driven by a 61-year-old man. He was then struck by a second car.
According to police, the second car allegedly fled the scene.
Police say they are working to identify that individual.
The victim was transported to the hospital, where police say he died from his injuries.
