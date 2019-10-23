



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Amazon broke ground on a new facility near Pittsburgh International Airport that will employ more than 800 people.

KDKA’s Rick Dayton reports the fulfillment center near the airport will be a million square feet on 86 acres in Findlay Township, Allegheny County.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held on Wednesday.

This is the 11th fulfillment center in Pennsylvania, but Rick Dayton reports this will be the first in Western Pa.

The facility will specialize in fulfilling orders of large items like sporting goods, large household items and pet supplies.

Amazon says it already employs more than 10,000 Pennsylvanians. The company also says it has invested $8.7 billion in the state in less than a decade between 14 fulfillment and sortation centers, and one tech hub.

Amazon pays a minimum wage of $15 per hour.

The center could be up and running by the holidays in 2020.