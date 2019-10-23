



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Getting from Pittsburgh to Cleveland in less than a half hour could be a reality someday soon.

Pittsburgh-based innovation company KRNLS, pronounced “kernels,” is participating in a new study on bringing Hyperloop technology to the Great Lakes area.

The Great Lakes Hyperloop study, partnering KRNLS with Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, is meant to educate state and local agencies on research, as well as implementation of the technology.

On the Hyperloop, KRNLS says traveling from Pittsburgh to Cleveland would take just 24 minutes. Going on from Cleveland to Chicago would take 45 minutes.

KRNLS co-founder Olga Pogoda said in a press release: “The short travel times are key. Hyperloop Transportation Technologies will spur a new and stronger economy between the selected cities in the greater region, and that historical moment will be just as important to Pittsburgh as the opening of the airport or the functionality of our bridges. We’re looking forward to showing people the exciting research, the tests from their prototype, and the opportunities that all of this is going to create.”

HyperloopTT, which operates at test tract in France, is “currently wrapping up an in-depth study that looks at connecting Hyperloop to the cities of Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Chicago, and the area around what is being called the Great Lakes Megaregion.”

KRNLS has been brought in because of their connections with public agencies in Pittsburgh and their track record with advanced technologies.

Pittsburgh native and HyperloopTT Chief Marketing Officer Rob Miller says, “We are confident they will be key to advancing Hyperloop in Pittsburgh and the surrounding region.”

KRNLS says the Hyperloop could have a huge economic impact on the region.