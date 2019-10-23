  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Black Lick, Indiana County, Local TV, Pa. State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Route 119, Wrong Way Crash


BLACK LICK, Pa. (KDKA) – A state trooper pulled over a car going the wrong way on Route 119, stopping the driver, who was having a medical emergency, before anyone else was hurt.

On Twitter, State Police Troop A said they received calls of a car going the wrong way on Route 119 near Black Lick, Indiana County just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

They say they dispatched a trooper who was nearby at the time of the incident. Meanwhile, other motorists on the road were calling 911.

The responding trooper was “nearly struck” by the vehicle, but police say the trooper “took evasive action,” managing to turn around.

The trooper then managed to initiate a traffic stop.

Turns out, police say, the driver was having a medical emergency. After being pulled over, the driver was safely transported to the hospital by ambulance.

While driving, the vehicle struck the cement barrier and police report that it could have crashed into other things as well.

Anyone who has had recent damage to their property in the area should call Pennsylvania State Police at 724-357-1960.

Police did not release an update of the driver’s condition.

