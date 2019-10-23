



BLACK LICK, Pa. (KDKA) – A state trooper pulled over a car going the wrong way on Route 119, stopping the driver, who was having a medical emergency, before anyone else was hurt.

On Twitter, State Police Troop A said they received calls of a car going the wrong way on Route 119 near Black Lick, Indiana County just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

As it turns out, one of our troopers on patrol was nearly struck by this vehicle, took evasive action, turned around, and intiated a traffic stop. This occurred as motorists were calling 911. The driver was experiencing a medical emergency and was tx to IRMC via ambulance. https://t.co/5wwHI6cCTm — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) October 23, 2019

They say they dispatched a trooper who was nearby at the time of the incident. Meanwhile, other motorists on the road were calling 911.

The responding trooper was “nearly struck” by the vehicle, but police say the trooper “took evasive action,” managing to turn around.

The trooper then managed to initiate a traffic stop.

Troopers determined that the vehicle had struck the cement barrier and possibly other unknown objects prior to nearly striking the patrol unit. Anyone in this immediate area with recent damage to their property should contact TFC. Englert, PSP Indiana at 724-357-1960. — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) October 23, 2019

Turns out, police say, the driver was having a medical emergency. After being pulled over, the driver was safely transported to the hospital by ambulance.

While driving, the vehicle struck the cement barrier and police report that it could have crashed into other things as well.

Anyone who has had recent damage to their property in the area should call Pennsylvania State Police at 724-357-1960.

Police did not release an update of the driver’s condition.