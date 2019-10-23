



JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) — A power outage still has thousands in the dark this morning in Jefferson Hills, prompting school closures for students in the area.

Officials say South Park Elementary Center is closed today due to the outage.

However, South Park Middle School and High School will both be in session, operating on regular schedules.

Gill Hall Elementary School is the West Jefferson Hills School District is also closed because of the power issues.

Fire officials in Jefferson Hills say the outage was caused by a blown transformer on Cochran Mill Road.

Most of the outages are in Jefferson Hills and South Park, but there are also people affected in Bethel Park, Upper Saint Clair, Pleasant Hills and Elizabeth.

West Penn Power has been working to get electricity back on for customers in the area.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.