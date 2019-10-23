PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — President Donald Trump’s visit to Pittsburgh today is closing down roads and a dozen schools.
Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert is advising residents and employees to leave early, work from home if they can and expect heavier than normal traffic.
The president is speaking this afternoon at an annual Marcellus Shale Coalition’s Insight Conference, being held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. The White House says the speech is open to the public.
Then-candidate Trump spoke at the conference in 2016.
President Trump is expected to tell the conference that he’s kept his promises, noting in 2016 he was “talking about how he was going to end the war on American energy,” recalled Meghan Burris, a special assistant to the President.
However, protests began early this morning ahead of Trump’s visit. A group of demonstrators gathered at in the heart of downtown. It is one of four protests planned for the day. The protesters carried signs and chanted, “Rise up,” and “You are not welcome here Donald Trump.”
Road closures began at midnight and will continue throughout the day. Trump’s motorcade also is expected to disrupt traffic near Pittsburgh’s airport.
ROAD CLOSURES:
STARTING AT MIDNIGHT:
- 10th Street, closed in both directions
STARTING AT 4 A.M.
- 10th Street from Fort Duquesne Boulevard to French Street, closed in both directions to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic
- No pedestrian traffic on Fort Duquesne Boulevard from Garrison Place to 11th Street
- No pedestrian traffic from 11th Street from Fort Duquesne Boulevard to Smallman Street
STARTING AT 9 A.M. – FULL CLOSURES IN BOTH DIRECTIONS
- 10th Street Bypass from Fort Pitt and Fort Duquesne Bridge Ramps To Fort Duquesne Boulevard
- Fort Duquesne Boulevard from 10th Street Bypass to 11th Street
- 11th Street from Fort Duquesne Boulevard to Smallman Street
- 10th Street from Fort Duquesne Boulevard to French Street
- Fort Duquesne Boulevard from Rachel Carson Bridge to 10th Street Bypass
- Secondary street closures around the Convention Center will also be in place
Streets will reopen on a staggered basis after Trump leaves.
A dozen schools are closing because of the traffic disruptions and the city schools have canceled all athletic events.
The Pittsburgh Public Schools closed today include:
- Pittsburgh Allderdice High School
- Pittsburgh Brashear High School
- Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12
- Pittsburgh Carrick High School
- Pittsburgh Milliones 6-12
- Pittsburgh Obama 6-12
- Pittsburgh Online Academy Drop In Center
- Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy
- Pittsburgh Perry High School
- Pittsburgh Science and Technology Academy
- Pittsburgh Student Achievement Center
- Pittsburgh Westinghouse 6-12
In addition, Sacred Heart Elementary School in the Shadyside and East Liberty area is also closed today.
To check other school closures, click here.
Trump was the first Republican presidential candidate since 1988 to win Pennsylvania, and the state is important to his re-election campaign.
