



PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — President Donald Trump’s visit to Pittsburgh today is closing down roads and a dozen schools.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert is advising residents and employees to leave early, work from home if they can and expect heavier than normal traffic.

The president is speaking this afternoon at an annual Marcellus Shale Coalition’s Insight Conference, being held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. The White House says the speech is open to the public.

Then-candidate Trump spoke at the conference in 2016.

President Trump is expected to tell the conference that he’s kept his promises, noting in 2016 he was “talking about how he was going to end the war on American energy,” recalled Meghan Burris, a special assistant to the President.

However, protests began early this morning ahead of Trump’s visit. A group of demonstrators gathered at in the heart of downtown. It is one of four protests planned for the day. The protesters carried signs and chanted, “Rise up,” and “You are not welcome here Donald Trump.”

Peaceful protest downtown #Pittsburgh. “Rise Up” is being chanted. This is 1 of 4 protests happening today. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/oeZJjXCz55 — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) October 23, 2019

Road closures began at midnight and will continue throughout the day. Trump’s motorcade also is expected to disrupt traffic near Pittsburgh’s airport.

ROAD CLOSURES:

STARTING AT MIDNIGHT:

10th Street, closed in both directions

STARTING AT 4 A.M.

10th Street from Fort Duquesne Boulevard to French Street, closed in both directions to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic

No pedestrian traffic on Fort Duquesne Boulevard from Garrison Place to 11th Street

No pedestrian traffic from 11th Street from Fort Duquesne Boulevard to Smallman Street

STARTING AT 9 A.M. – FULL CLOSURES IN BOTH DIRECTIONS

10th Street Bypass from Fort Pitt and Fort Duquesne Bridge Ramps To Fort Duquesne Boulevard

Fort Duquesne Boulevard from 10th Street Bypass to 11th Street

11th Street from Fort Duquesne Boulevard to Smallman Street

10th Street from Fort Duquesne Boulevard to French Street

Fort Duquesne Boulevard from Rachel Carson Bridge to 10th Street Bypass

Secondary street closures around the Convention Center will also be in place

Streets will reopen on a staggered basis after Trump leaves.

A dozen schools are closing because of the traffic disruptions and the city schools have canceled all athletic events.

The Pittsburgh Public Schools closed today include:

Pittsburgh Allderdice High School

Pittsburgh Brashear High School

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

Pittsburgh Carrick High School

Pittsburgh Milliones 6-12

Pittsburgh Obama 6-12

Pittsburgh Online Academy Drop In Center

Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy

Pittsburgh Perry High School

Pittsburgh Science and Technology Academy

Pittsburgh Student Achievement Center

Pittsburgh Westinghouse 6-12

In addition, Sacred Heart Elementary School in the Shadyside and East Liberty area is also closed today.

To check other school closures, click here.

RELATED STORIES:

Trump was the first Republican presidential candidate since 1988 to win Pennsylvania, and the state is important to his re-election campaign.

(TM and © Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)