PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials say they are searching for a suspect who robbed a bank on East Carson Street.

On Wednesday, police officers responded to an alarm at First National Bank in the 100 block of East Carson Street around 9:30 a.m.

Officials said a male suspect approached a teller and demanded cash before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is a male between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8. The suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and glasses.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

Call 412-232-7161 with any information.

