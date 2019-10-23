



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh school officials are taking steps to make Westinghouse High safer after a man with a gun threatened students outside the school.

According to Pittsburgh Public Schools, two students were engaged in a fistfight Tuesday during dismissal period and a man pulled up in a vehicle, stepped out and flashed a weapon at the two students.

He then returned to his car and left the scene. Witnesses caught the man’s license plate number and provided it to the police.

When the incident occurred, students that had not left were brought back into the school and placed on lockdown.

“We are taking swift action to quell the impact community-based conflicts are having on the culture and climate at Pittsburgh Westinghouse,” said Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Hamlet in a release. “We will not tolerate any actions that put student and staff safety at risk and are working collaboratively with our community partners to provide additional supports to ensure student safety.”

The district said it is taking steps to make the school safer, including meditation services to limit the impact of community-based conflicts on the schools, more security during student arrival and dismissal.

“We want to listen to our students to understand what they feel will more positively address the recent conflicts among their peers and ensure Westinghouse continues to be a welcoming place for students,” Hamlet said in a statement.