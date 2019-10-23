Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– If you’re a Buccos fan, here’s your chance to finally celebrate this season.
Wallethub compared over 300 of the largest cities in the country with at least on professional or college baseball team and Pittsburgh Ranked 11 overall.
The site ranked the Pittsburgh Pirates as tenth in Major League Baseball.
PNC Park was ranked the third most accessible MLB stadiums.
The City of Pittsburgh beat out other large cities including Philadelphia, Detroit, and Cincinnati.
