



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Commuters will soon pay more to park in the City of Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Parking Authority has announced that it will be raising parking rates starting November 1.

The authority’s board approved the new rates in September of this year after an annual review of rates charged by private facilities.

Pittsburgh Parking Authority Executive Director, David Onorato, told our partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, “We don’t want to get too far behind the marketplace in our rates where we have to have a big increase all at once… We’ll always try to maintain the lowest cost in the city.”

Weekday Parking is expected to go up by one dollar in a majority of facilities including Downtown Pittsburgh, Oakland, and Shadyside.

Monthly leases will also increase between $5 and $28 a month.

In the past four or five years, the agency hasn’t raised rates in most parts of the city.

Officials say night and weekend rates will remain the same.