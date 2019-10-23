



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While there is competing data on when cooler air arrives next week, there is a solid chance that the rest of the month will be warmer than normal with plenty of dry days.

Expect mild starts with pleasant if a little cool afternoons.

The next chance for rain appears to come on Saturday into Sunday as an upper low moves in from the southwest. This system should bring warmer air with forecast high temperatures probably not warm enough at this point.

Rain could potentially arrive as early as noon on Saturday with showers expected to last through Sunday morning once it begins. Since this system slides in from the southwest, we won’t immediately see cooler weather if at all.

The GFS brings a blast of cooler air into the state on the backside of the low late Monday into Tuesday.

While this is certainly possible, KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley thinks the Euro model is more likely at this point with colder air lagging and stalling out well to the northwest of us.

If the GFS solution occurs, it would likely be coldish for Halloween. The EURO solution has it warm and pleasant.

Both models show cooler weather arriving as we head into next weekend.

