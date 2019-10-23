Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police are looking for a suspect responsible for an armed robbery that took place in Lawrenceville.
Officers responded to the incident around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22.
It happened on the 4000 block of Bulter Street.
A male victim told Zone 2 Police that he had been robbed.
The suspect allegedly took unidentified items from the home and then shot at the victim before fleeing the scene.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect was last seen getting into a black sedan.
